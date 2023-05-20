Family pleads for assistance for vehicular accident victim

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

The family of a young man who was seriously injured in a vehicular accident last weekend is pleading to the public for assistance to get him the medical attention he needs.

Twenty-one-year-old Chevan “Shaquille” Jones of All Saints Village was involved in a vehicular collision on May 13, 2023.

His injuries include a broken nose and a fractured hip, for which he needs to be flown out of the country as soon as possible.

His aunt, Norean Bailey-King, told Observer that the hip replacement surgery he desperately needs cannot be performed in Antigua and Barbuda.

“He has a broken nose, and a dislocated hip that is also broken in three places. He needs hip replacement surgery, and due to the fact that it is broken in so many places, they are unable to do the surgery that he needs here, because they don’t have the equipment. He needs to be flown to Santo Domingo,” his aunt explained.

Chevan’s aunt is calling on residents to offer support of any kind.

“We need help with financial donations. We are pleading on his behalf. Even if you cannot help financially, we also need emotional help like prayers. It has not been easy over the past week, but God is able,” she added.

An estimated US$23,000 is needed to cover the cost of the surgery, travel expenses, and accommodation.

Donations of any amount can be made to Alverine Bailey’s deposit account at the St John’s Cooperative Credit Union Bank.

Or persons may contact Alverine Bailey at 725-4258.