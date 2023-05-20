Police Stop & Search operations yield success

- Advertisement -

Five people are now in police custody, while over thirty traffic tickets were issued to drivers, as a result of several snap ‘Stop & Search’ exercises conducted by the police on Friday, May 19.

Police officers from the various stations and departments, along with members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force took part in a nationwide operation which resulted in the police stopping and searching 285 motor vehicles. Three of these vehicles were taken to the Government Motor Pool for not being licensed and insured.

Several search warrants were also executed in Bolans, and two people are in custody in connection with allegations of House Breaking and Larceny.

Two other persons were arrested by the police for traffic violations, while one man is facing charges for Possession of Cannabis.

These operations form part of the ongoing crime-fighting and security measures that are being implemented by the police administration to address the issues of rising crime.

The public can expect to see these and other strategically planned operations continuing into the upcoming festive season and beyond.

The police are appealing to the public for their full support and cooperation, as they continue to provide the best quality security services to the nation.