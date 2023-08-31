Events producer increases scholarship awards for AGS students

- Advertisement -

Continuing his legacy of giving back to his alma mater, the Antigua Grammar School (AGS), events producer Josh Gardner of Josh G Entertainment has added new scholarships to the annual scholarship portfolio.

This academic year, Josh G Entertainment will award the Khan Cordice Performing Arts Scholarship, the Bevon Burke Engineering Scholarship, the Jermaine Mullin Science and Technology Scholarship in addition to the Entrepreneurial Business Scholarship to three students enrolled at AGS.

These will cover the awardees’ expenses for the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Council (CSEC) examinations, a release said.

To be eligible for the Entrepreneurial Business Scholarship, interested fourth and fifth form students need to achieve the highest combined averages in Principles of Business, Mathematics, and Information Technology.

Students interested in the Jermaine Mullin Science and Technology Scholarship will need to have the highest average in Physics, Chemistry and Biology, whereas students who wish to be awarded the Bevon Burke Engineering Scholarship will need to have the highest combined averages in Technical Drawing and Geography.

The Khan Cordice Performing Arts Scholarship has its basis in music and is awarded to the cumulative top student in Music and English Literature.

In 2022, the promoter awarded the Entrepreneurial Business Scholarship and the Jermaine Mullin Science and Technology scholarships to Zhaveah Benjamin and Jubmar James, respectively.

Gardner said his motivation for awarding the scholarship stems from his ingrained desire to give back to the learning institution that helped mould him into the successful entrepreneur that he is today.

To learn more, interested parties are invited to visit the company’s Instagram page @josh_g_ent.

Josh G Entertainment is a leading entertainment company responsible for staging popular events such as Over Easy, Bluevḗ, Sea Grapes and Icesol8.