Nigel Christian murder accused get October trial date

- Advertisement -

Later this year, a high-profile murder trial which has captured the public’s attention will begin in the High Court.

Three men accused of killing Customs Officer Nigel Christian will have to answer to the allegation of murder, having pleaded not guilty earlier this year.

Lasean Bully, Wayne Thomas, and Saleim Harrigan appeared before Justice Ann-Marie Smith in the High Court yesterday, and were given October 28 as their trial date.

While Bully and Harrigan, represented by Attorney Andrew O’Kola, are currently detained in prison, Thomas, represented by Attorney Sherfield Bowen, remains out on bail.

The charges against the trio stem from the events of July 10, 2020, when the 44-year-old Christian was abducted from his residence in McKinnons and subsequently discovered deceased in the Thibou’s area, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

More than 50 witnesses could be called to the stand when the case goes to trial before Justice Smith.

Law enforcement authorities are said to have gathered a comprehensive body of evidence, comprising more than 40 pieces, including DNA samples, cell tower data, mobile phone records, and video footage to present in court.