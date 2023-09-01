It’s Stressful: Netball Head Concerned Over State of YMCA as Regional Netball Tournament Draws Near

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA), Karen Joseph, is expressing concerns over the delay in the commencement of rehabilitation work at the YMCA Sports Complex as the body gets set to host the ECCB International Netball Series slated to shoot off on September 29.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, Joseph described the situation as “stressful” adding that it is negatively impacting the players as they continue to prepare for the tournament.

“It’s a stressful time for us, especially for the girls because they are trying to put their all into practice every night. Most of the times [we] go over there the players come and say ‘madam president, [no work] start at YMCA yet and I don’t even want to go there’. When they go there it’s like they are depressed knowing that they are practicing and nothing has started. Mentally, it’s taking a toll on them but I said to them just do what you have to do and leave the rest because there is nothing else we can do about it. If we had the funds we could have started something. I am in the process now to see if I could solicit paint and any route I can think of I am trying to do something,” she said.

A former national goal shoot, Joseph said there are a number of areas of concern and that with time slipping by the authorities need to move swiftly if things are to be in order in time for the tournament’s opening ceremony.

A toilet in the bathroom at the YMCA Sports Complex Bathrooms at the facility are in a deplorable state A part of the perimeter fencing coming loose and in need of repair A portion of the fence separating the netball courts from the stand is in need of repairs Bathrooms at the facility are without doors (Observer media photos)

“The courts need a little touch-up [paint]. The inner fencing around the courts is horrible, the outer fencing is bad and don’t mention the bathrooms, they are in bad condition. We practice there and we can’t even use the washrooms, there is no place we can go, so we have to practice for three hours without using the bathrooms. It has been so for a while and we have to maintain or facilities in Antigua and that’s a problem,” she said.

Joseph however expressed her frustration with the way she believes netball and women’s sports in general are treated in Antigua.

“Netball is not a priority in Antigua and women’s sports is not a priority in Antigua and I don’t have no qualms in saying that, so I don’t business. For me, sometimes it’s a waste of time and energy but as I said to you before we started, I am going to have a good day today,” she said.

Nine teams, including hosts Antigua and Barbuda, will play in the round-robin formatted tournament slated to climax on October 8.

The other teams are defending champions St Vincent & the Grenadines, St Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis, Grenada, Dominica, Cayman Islands, and Montserrat.