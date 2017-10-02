Evacuees from Dominica fly home to China

October 2, 2017 The Big Stories No comments
New Story

At least 400 Chinese evacuees from Dominica are back at home in China following the departure of two chartered flights at the V.C. Bird International Airport last weekend.

At least 400 Chinese evacuees from Dominica are back at home in China following the departure of two chartered flights at the V.C. Bird International Airport last weekend.

The Chinese workers were bought to Antigua after the catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Maria hit Dominica leaving at least two dozen dead and 18 people confirmed missing.

On Saturday, the displaced Chinese nationals, who arrived in Antigua via ferry, had been here for almost a week. They arrived at the airport terminal in buses and boarded China Eastern Airlines that would take them to Madrid, Spain before heading to Shanghai.

Hu Qi Quan, deputy head of the Chinese Embassy in Antigua and Barbuda, told OBSERVER media that it took extensive coordination and planning to execute the massive operation.

“During the past days, we had [a lot] of assistance from your government, like your foreign ministry, the immigration, customs and port authority as well. At the same time, we got in touch with the Central Government of China, who got together with some companies, to make it happen. It is very hard for everybody, especially with the embassy here, to coordinate everybody,” Hu Qi said.

Electricity and communication is still down in some parts of Dominica after Maria crippled the country, leaving it in a state of disarray and residents without running water.

(more in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.