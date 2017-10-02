Cargo plane forced to stay in Antigua after accident at the airport

New Story

A cargo plane that has been carrying relief supplies to St. Maarten is now parked indefinitely on the side of the runway at the V.C. Bird International airport.

The unscheduled stayover in Antigua is due to an accident that occurred on Saturday while the plane was taxiing to park.

Antonov Airlines is a Ukrainian cargo company that operates international charter services in the world of oversized cargo.

A reliable source at the airport told OBSERVER media that it was around 5 p.m. on Saturday that a wing of the cargo plane clipped a light pole as the aircraft was being parked.

Stating that the damage is significant, the source stressed that it is a “big gash” at the tip of the wing.

He also disclosed that unsuccessful efforts were made, to repair the damage on Saturday.

OBSERVER media was told that the aircraft had left St. Maarten and was heading to the US but stopped in Antigua to refuel.

Caribbean Aircraft Services is the handling company.

When contacted yesterday, the company’s General Manager, Craig Richards said he could not comment at the time.

