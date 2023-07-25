Entrepreneurship Youth Trade Show

- Advertisement -

Today’s working climate requires at a bare minimum, two revenue streams. With the high climb of cost of living, families across the region and more so Antigua and Barbuda, have to take the initiative to diversify their income. It is becoming more evident that persons at a younger age have been entering the working sector. This may be for various reasons such as to assist families with offsetting expenses, learning what the working world looks like, starting their own savings, keeping themselves occupied, and getting into the practice of learning the fundamentals of business itself, which leads to entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurship is the vehicle to tap into that gives individuals that first hand view of what it takes to start up and run a business, to attract a particular audience of interest. This may require some robust research, and also, it could be as simple to just introduce a product or service that is lacking in a community.

Businesses depend heavily on customers and their demand, but quite a bit of factors can alter that in the blink of an eye. We have seen how some businesses collapsed during the pandemic in 2020, however it also provided an opportunity for some persons to become more innovative, and introduce new markets and technology.

It is very important for the youths in Barbuda to be exposed to the idea of starting and running their own business from a practical standpoint. With such a diverse world of work, things can change very rapidly, and how they adapt to change is a critical aspect of one’s career development. With constant changes that evolve overtime, it will create opportunities for personal and professional growth.

A small community such as the Codrington Village is a perfect starting point for young entrepreneurs. On July 16th, a vibrant and ambitious group of young people engaged in an Entrepreneurship Trade Show displaying various talents and business ideas. When products and services are being created, it contributes to the social and economic development of the community. However, in starting any business, it requires finance, professional advice and preparation.

Sixteen youth ages five to 17 experienced what is required to be an entrepreneur. They engaged in a three-day programme that helped them take their business idea to a business operation. They worked either as a sole proprietor or in partnership to develop a business venture. These youth explored their abilities and strengths; decided upon a business that was the right fit; established their start-up cost, determined cost and sales price for their product or service; sourced their supplies and launched their business concept at the Entrepreneurship Trade Show.

The Trade Show itself was a site to see. Tents lined the Holy Trinity School ground in Barbuda displaying various stations. Some ventures include local jewelry production, smoothies, construction station, pastries, local packaged island salt and pink sand and much more. A production such as this was well invested by various donors throughout the community, and special mention to Charlene Harris and Arlene Nedd for spearheading the organizing of that event.