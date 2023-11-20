Empowering Change: 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Antigua & Barbuda

- Advertisement -

As the global community gears up for the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, the Directorate of Gender Affairs (DoGA) in Antigua & Barbuda is leading the charge, igniting conversations and actions to eliminate violence against women and girls.

Commencing on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and culminating on December 10, Human Rights Day, the 16 Days of Activism campaign has been a steadfast international initiative since 1991. It serves as a powerful strategy, uniting individuals and organizations worldwide in the shared mission to prevent and eradicate gender-based violence.

This year’s 16 Days Schedule of Events, thoughtfully curated by DoGA, promises a series of impactful activities. Notably, everyone is invited to the Candlelight Vigil on December 2nd at the UWI Open Campus, starting at 6:00 pm. This solemn occasion aims to celebrate the lives of women and girls who have tragically lost their lives to gender-based violence in Antigua & Barbuda.

Highlighting innovation and community engagement, the FeteSafe Project is set to launch on December 4th from 8:30 am to 11:00 am at the Department of Environment Conference Room. This initiative is strategically designed to reduce gender-based violence during the festive season by involving promoters and key stakeholders in the entertainment sector.

As Antigua & Barbuda stands in solidarity with the global movement against gender-based violence, the 16 Days of Activism serves as a poignant reminder that collective efforts can drive meaningful change. Through events like the Candlelight Vigil and the groundbreaking FeteSafe Project, the nation actively contributes to fostering safer, more inclusive communities for everyone.

Let us join hands during these 16 Days of Activism, amplifying the voices of survivors, advocating for change, and ultimately creating a world free from the shackles of gender-based violence. Together, we empower change.