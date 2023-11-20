APUA plans to shift power lines in collaboration with beautification initiative

- Advertisement -

In a concerted effort to enhance the aesthetic appeal of Friars Hill Road, the National Housing (NH) agency, under the Ministry of Housing, Lands, and Urban Renewal, has commenced a tree-planting initiative as part of the government’s broader mandate to increase greenery across the nation.

An integral partner in this endeavour is the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA), which has played a significant role as a consultant in the beautification program.

Collaboratively with NH, APUA has been actively involved in marking the designated areas for tree planting along Friars Hill Road.

Notably, APUA is gearing up for a crucial aspect of this project. As part of the forthcoming enhancements, APUA will be shifting power lines in early 2024.