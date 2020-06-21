Efforts underway to restore region’s aviation rating

Spread the love













Two civil aviation bodies have agreed to work with OECS member states to help restore the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) to its previous category one rating.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne told Observer in a recent interview that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) would be working with the region to address the regulatory gaps.

Browne will be leading the process having received the mandate from incoming OECS chair, Dominican Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.

In early May, the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) lost the category one status accorded it by the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) as a result of its apparent failure to make certain adjustments.

The OECS authority had, however, denied claims that its policies call into question the safety and security of the region’s airports and airlines and said that the outstanding matters are regulatory issues which heads of government were keen to rectify promptly.