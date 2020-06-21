Government workers can expect June salaries on time

Spread the love













Salaries, wages and pensions for public sector workers will be paid on time this month. That is according to Prime Minister Gaston Browne who was seeking to clarify information in the most recent Cabinet notes that said there was “uncertainty” about the June 30 payment date.

Browne also said there has not been a continuous drop in revenue, except for some statutory bodies.

He acknowledged that the closure of the country’s borders in March had triggered a significant reduction in economic activity and employment, both of which will remain challenging until the economy is fully opened-up.

Nevertheless, all government employees and pensioners are said to have been paid their salaries, wages and pensions on time at the end of March, April and May. And this month should be no different.

Minutes from last week’s Cabinet meeting released to media said government revenue had fallen “way below” expenditure.

It continued, “However the Cabinet has agreed that all will be done to ensure that salaries, wages, pensions and emoluments are paid on time at each pay period; and, that essentials are provided to the nation’s many institutions for their safe operation.”

The Cabinet notes added that there was “uncertainty about June 30” and that “Covid-19 …will continue to be a threat to Antigua and Barbuda’s well-being for many months ahead.”