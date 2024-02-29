Efforts to bolster security in schools still on the cards despite setbacks, Education Minister says

- Advertisement -

The implementation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems in schools across Antigua, remains on the cards, despite having previously been projected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

Minister of Education Daryll Matthew acknowledged to Observer media that while every school has not yet been equipped with CCTV cameras, efforts to bolster security remain ongoing.

Matthew outlined the adoption of a hybrid system that combines both technological solutions, such as CCTV cameras, with human personnel.

He also commended the dedication of security personnel and educators, as well as the positive behaviour exhibited by the majority of students.

“I think our young people, despite the negative rhetoric that may be out there, they’re still the majority of young persons in this country who want to do the right thing, who want to behave themselves, who want to avoid getting in touch, involved in any conflicts, and they do just that.”

The Minister of Education also explained that they have not seen a reocurrence of the incidents, such as break-ins and vandalism, that prompted the need for enhanced security measures.

“We have not, thankfully, seen the sort of incidences that we saw last, and perhaps even the year before. Those that are committing the crimes are in the minority and I continue to be thankful for that,” he said.

While acknowledging the challenges in implementing security measures, Matthew assured the public that progress continues to be made.

He emphasised the importance of recognising the positive contributions of young people in Antigua, highlighting that instances of misconduct are the exception rather than the norm.

The update from Minister Matthew comes following previous announcements regarding the procurement and installation of CCTV cameras in schools.

Minister of Information and Technology, Melford Nicholas, had previously explained the time-consuming nature of the procurement process, with installation originally expected to commence during the first term of January 2023.