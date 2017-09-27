Dwyane Wade nearing commitment to sign with Cavaliers

Twelve-time NBA All-Star guard Dwyane Wade is nearing a commitment to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers and could finalise his decision as soon as Wednesday, league sources told ESPN.

Wade, who agreed to a contract buyout with Chicago, will clear waivers on Wednesday and become an unrestricted free agent. Wade has been intrigued by the idea of rejoining LeBron James on the Cavaliers. Wade and James are longtime friends and won two championships and made four trips to the NBA Finals as teammates with the Miami Heat.

Wade, 35, is eligible to sign a one-year, $2.3 million veterans minimum contract with the Cavaliers.

Wade had considered the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and the Heat, league sources said. Wade hasn’t ruled out the idea of a future return to Miami, but his desire to join a contender outweighed the sentiment of a Heat reunion, league sources said. Wade has reconciled his Miami relationships after a difficult free-agent parting in 2016, sources said.

Wade will join a Cavaliers team that will be without injured All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas until at least January.

Wade, a three-time NBA champion, averaged 18 points for the Bulls last season. In 14 seasons, Wade has averaged 23.3 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds a game.

Wade gave back $8 million of his $23.8 million 2017-18 salary to reach a buyout agreement, league sources said. (www.espn.com)