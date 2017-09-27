Educator says some boys lack parental guidance

A former University of the West Indies mathematics educator said parents are not spending enough time with their boys, contributing to females outshining their male counterparts in academics.

“Your education and success depends on what happens in school and the support that you get from home and what happens with you. It does not matter what school you go to,” Anthonyson King told OBSERVER media.

A teacher since 1968, King said that with the right attitude and support, young men in schools can do as well as females.

In statistics released from the education ministry’s Measurement and Evaluation Unit, it was revealed that the Antigua Girls High School students passed 94 percent of their subjects versus 88 percent at the all-boys Antigua Grammar School.

Despite the disparity, King said parental guidance is needed so that young men can be more well-rounded individuals.

He said some young men don’t know how to interact with females and are susceptible to becoming violent towards women.

