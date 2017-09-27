Gatlin already eyeing Invitational

NEW YORK (CMC) – American track star Justin Gatlin plans to make the Grenada Invitational a major part of his early season schedule next year.

The reigning world champion was forced out of this year’s showpiece with injury but said his focus was already on making up for that disappointment.

“I want to be able to come back and show love to Grenada,” the often controversial sprinter said here last weekend.

“I was unable to run and obviously show that throughout my season because I wasn’t at my top shape and form because of injury.

“I want to start the season off with a bang down there in Grenada and have the stadium rocking and have the people cheering. That’s what I wanted to do in 2017 but I know I can do it in 2018.”

The 35-year-old had been expected to be part of a star-studded line-up for

the inaugural Grenada Invitational last April but failed to participate because of injury.

If he does take part next year, he will do so with the added status of World champion after toppling legendary Usain Bolt last month in London, to win the 100 metres title.

The Grenada Invitational was headlined by the likes of former

World and Olympic champion, American LaShawn Merritt; another former 400m World champion, Kirani James of Grenada and Jamaican Veronica Campbell-Brown, a former World and Olympic 200m title-holder.