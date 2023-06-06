Dream catcher

- Advertisement -

“I resigned from my post as an educator in the government system in 2020. It was at the heart of Covid-19, but I felt immensely compelled to chase after my dreams. It was a huge risk, however I often govern my life’s decisions by the quote attributed to William Carey, ‘Expect great things, attempt great things,’ and so I did.”

Those words are from 29-year-old Zea Wiltshire, the digital creator who became a full-time entrepreneur during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Zea described his journey as being “the most fulfilling experience,” especially in a place where the arts are often viewed as inferior.

“I can’t even count the number of times I’ve told persons about the field I aspired to exist in and I was met with responses filled with negative undertones because I was perceived to be a ‘smart person’. This is such a flawed logic because we interact with art in every facet of our lives,” Zea said.

A photographer, musician, cinematographer, graphic designer, an animator, and other artists play a significant role in the development of cell phones, the music we listen to, videos and TV shows we watch, as well as the books we teach from, labels on items in stores, cars and various modes of transportation.

Zea, who studied TVET secondary education and graduated with honours, told YouthZone that “viable professional careers in the Caribbean are often limited to the more traditional roles of doctor, lawyer, or accountant. When the conversation about the more non-traditional careers arises, it’s often seen as a hobby or a little thing you do on the side,” Zea argued.

But he is passionately determined to “bend that perception and challenge the status quo, because the truth is,” he said, “no one can argue with success, so I aspire to be exceptionally successful.”

Digital creator Zea Wiltshire A selection of Wiltshire’s work

Zea hopes that his “journey inspires young photographers, videographers, and artists in general, to see that it’s possible to operate at the highest level even though you’re from a small island that resembles a dot on the globe.”

However, he recognised that vigilance is also key to growth. While many may agree that we are living in challenging times, it is no excuse for stagnancy. Zea urged the younger generation to seize opportunities just like he did during the pandemic.

“For the most part, the need for art was significantly bolstered; businesses had no other choice but to divert to digital media/online marketing. Every person was online, and it was the best time to be an artist. That industry became extremely essential. While some saw a crisis, I saw an opportunity,” Zea declared.

So, for those of you who are interested in becoming a digital creator, author Si Willmore explained that not only must you find your niche, create and share authentic content, but you must also engage your audience. Creativity, clear communication, and a good business sense are all necessary.

“As a digital creator, you need to be creative in everything you do – the clue is in the title!” according to Willmore.

“Creativity includes coming up with new ideas for content, speaking well on camera if you are making video, creating eye-catching visuals,” which Willmore said, “includes thumbnails for videos as well as attractive images on Instagram.”

Willmore pointed out that “strong interpersonal skills and clarity of thinking and speaking” are also essential, along with the know-how to execute collaborative projects that will benefit everyone involved. Intrinsic motivation is also vital. The audience must not only see your passion but also feel the authenticity of you and your work.

Zea emphasised that he remains motivated by his “inner passion to tell the stories of others.” He perceives himself as “a modern-day scribe” whose captured images “will be used in years to come to tell stories and depict history.”