Dr Jose Humphreys earns Master of Philosophy degree

Antiguan Dr Jose Humphreys has been awarded a Master of Philosophy in public policy and administration with a specialisation in health policy from Walden University.

“This is an advanced master’s degree, indicating to employers and others that you have a higher level of knowledge and skills in the evaluation of research in your field of study. Your degree reflects your academic achievements in your area of expertise and in completing Walden’s doctoral research and methods sequence,” Walden University told the doctor.

“Earning your degree, while juggling the ongoing demands of work and life, is no easy feat. And you made it happen—with motivation, perseverance, and determination to succeed.

“We hope you’re proud of this significant milestone, and everything you’ve achieved along the way. Now, we’re proud to officially welcome you into Walden’s Alumni Association—a global network of more than 132,000 graduates who remain actively committed to moving their lives, careers, and communities forward.”

Dr Humphreys achieved all As throughout the programme and, based on his track record, he was recently inducted into three internationally recognised societies: The Golden Key International Honor Society, the National Society of Leadership and Success – Sigma Alpha Pi (NSLS), and the Pi Alpha Alpha National Honor Society for Public Affairs and Administration.

In March 2020, Dr Humphreys was also inducted, by invitation, into the New York-based International Society of Business Leaders (ISoBL). The ISoBL is comprised of members who stand at the forefront of their industry across a diverse range of fields, including international finance, oil and energy, technology and information systems, medical and healthcare, and elite academic fields, among others. Its membership reflects the global movers and shakers who affect real change and progress in their respective fields.

Dr Humphreys is currently completing the dissertation phase of his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree. His area of focus is policy development in the public health sector. Specifically, his doctoral research will investigate “The Challenges of Developing /Implementing Policies Governing Elderly Care in Nursing Homes.”