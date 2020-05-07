Calls to tax the rich to ease Covid fiscal woes

Leader of the United Progressive Party and former finance minister, Harold Lovell, believes that the reintroduction of Personal Income Tax (PIT) is not an option.

He says that although during its time the income tax did reap benefits, the people of the country have already made their stance clear and it is now up to the government to find a fiscal replacement.

However, Akaash Maraj, ambassador for the Global Organization of Parliamentarians against Corruption, suggested a tax on the wealthier percentage of the population as a possible replacement.

He believes taxing these members of society could be more than enough to guide the country through the Coronavirus pandemic.

Maraj went on to say that this a necessary step for the country before seeking international aid as countries may make the argument that they are taxing their population to assist but Antiguans and Barbudans’ pockets are not being touched.

He added that the government’s implementation or non-implementation of this policy will impact the future of the country either positively or negatively.