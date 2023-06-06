‘Don’t eat me, appreciate me’: The parrotfish campaign continues

- Advertisement -

by barbudanGO

Advocacy is a key component of barbudanGO’s ocean management and stewardship programme. Each year this programme’s platform is used to raise awareness about the various fishing regulations and policies put forth by the Barbudan Fisheries Department.

June 3 was the official launch of the children’s publication “Pip the Parrotfish”. This publication highlights the significance of the parrotfish in our oceans and the need to abide by the year-round ban for this species. Unlike our sister isle, consumption and harvesting of the parrotfish – or ‘chub’ – is strictly prohibited in Barbuda.

Pip’s journey began on May 7 2022 with the launch of a writing competition to spread awareness of World Oceans Day. World Oceans Day is a United Nations-designated day acknowledged every year on June 8. The purpose of the day is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean and develop a worldwide movement of citizens for the ocean.

Sophia Charles, the author of the winning manuscript, brilliantly packaged the information about the role of the parrotfish into a loveable children’s book that is an ideal read for all generations. This being her first publication, barbudanGO takes this opportunity to welcome her into the authorship fraternity.

Residents got the chance to learn more about the important role parrotfish play in our marine environment at the launch of “Pip the Parrotfish”

The launch of “Pip the Parrotfish” was a family affair. Families engaged in a series of activities that enlightened attendees on the work of the parrotfish in the ocean and to help them identify the different types of parrotfish in our waters.

This built an understanding of the mutualistic relationship that exists between the parrotfish and the sea coral. The parrotfish feeds on the algae that covers the corals and the corals need a fair percentage of this algae to be removed to thrive. Thriving corals mean healthy oceans. Hence, why we must consider the consequences of an ocean without parrotfish.

It is important for us to understand that corals are the lungs of our oceans. Without them, our oceans will die, therefore we must work to consciously shift our present fish preference.

Traditionally, the parrotfish is a favourite eat. However, the wealth of knowledge attendees received from the book during the launch resulted in the theme of the event ‘Don’t eat me, appreciate me’ being repeatedly echoed throughout barbudanGO’s office.

The catchphrase is a strategy of barbudanGO to encourage a shift to take Pip and his family off the menu. The parrotfish does all the work; the least we can do is keep them in our oceans.

BarbudanGO thanks the Waitt Foundation for their commitment in funding initiatives aimed at activating and actionising fishing policies. Special thanks to Moreen Simon and Adonia Henry for being the medium that educated and engaged attendees at the book launch.

BarbudanGO urges our community and neighbouring islands to join the ‘Don’t eat me, appreciate me’ movement and prohibit the capture and consumption of this very vital aquatic species.

For your copy of the publication “Pip the Parrotfish” contact barbudanGO at 773-4604/5, 781-8734 or [email protected].