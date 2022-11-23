Domino Association crowns new pairs champions

- Advertisement -

The men’s domino pair of Dwayne George and Manlight Simmons

By Neto Baptiste

The men’s domino pair of Dwayne George and Manlight Simmons and the women’s pair of Natalie Heron and Shashawna Carter were crowned champions of the Antigua and Barbuda Domino Association’s recently held Pairs Competition.

George and Simmons were dominant winners over the pair of Jason King and Rupert Davis in the final held at the association’s home located in Ottos.

Kenny Charles and Mervin LeFleur were third place winners over Rene President and Patrick Simmons.

Meanwhile, Heron, who was recently crowned Domino Queen alongside Domino King Trevor Scott during the association King and Queen Competition, came out on top once again after joining forces with Carter to claim the women’s pairs’ title.

They defeated the pair of Francine Hector and Bernia Richards by a 3-2 martin to claim the top prize.

The pair of Sharon Matthew and Lorraine Richardson defeated Carol-Faye Bynoe and Natasha Edwards to claim the bronze medal.