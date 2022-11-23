UPP’s ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ heads to St John’s Rural West on Saturday

- Advertisement -

The ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ has become a highlight of weekend entertainment, United Progressive Party (UPP) officials say.

Every Saturday, a group of UPP supporters embarks on an organised tour to patronise eateries, bars, convenience stores and other enterprises in various communities throughout Antigua and Barbuda.

This Saturday, the initiative will venture into the constituency of St John’s Rural West. The caravan will leave Cross Road, (at the junction of Buckley’s Street and the road leading to Cooks) at 1pm and will patronise an array of small enterprises in the Gray’s Farm, Greenbay, Golden Grove New Extension and Five Islands communities.

The team will also share the UPP’s Small Business Agenda for Development and Growth with vendors and owners.

Senator Richard Lewis, UPP Candidate for St John’s Rural West, said “it takes hard work, patience and dedication to run a successful small business in today’s tough economy. The UPP wants to support as many of these businesses as possible, to help boost their sales and visibility”.

Since late August, the initiative has highlighted the important role that small businesses play in driving the economy and preserving the culture, connections and pride in the community.

More information about the ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ in St John’s Rural West can be obtained by calling 764-0255.