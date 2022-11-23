Irene B Williams, All Saints and OCS win in schools football

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Irene B Williams Secondary School (IBWSS) were huge 4-1 winners over St Joseph’s Academy when they met in the boys’ under-16 division of the schools football competition on Tuesday.

Ricardo Phillip led the charge for IBWSS with a double conversion, scoring in minutes 12 and 43. Antoniel Campbell and Ralique Browne both netted once with goals in minutes 14 and 23 respectively.

Ajay Joseph scored the lone goal for SJA with a strike in the fifth minute.

There was triumph as well for All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) who were 4-1 winners over Glanvilles Secondary School (GSS).

Dejaughn Anthony had a good day at the office, picking up a hattrick with goals in the 35, 38 and 58 minutes. Damien Jeremiah had opened the scoring for ASSS in the eighth minute. Randy Thomas netted the lone goal for Glanvilles in the 31st minute.

Also, on Tuesday, Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) beat Sir Novelle Richards Academy (SNRA) 2-0. Elijah Whyte scored both goals with strikes in minutes 21 and 44.

In the other match played on Tuesday, Princess Margaret School (PMS) and the Antigua Grammar School (AGS) played to a 1-1 draw. Shamar Walters scored for PMS while Javere Joseph was on target for AGS.