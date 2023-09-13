DNA Candidate For St. Mary’s South Challenges Opponents to Debate ahead of October Bi-Election

- Advertisement -

Antonio, the DNA candidate for St. Mary’s South Andrew Antonio, has issued a bold challenge to his opponents in the upcoming by-election.

With unwavering determination, Antonio calls on UPP Candidate Kelvin “Shugy” Simon and ABLP Candidate Dwyane George to engage in a public debate, giving the voters of St. Mary’s South the opportunity to hear their stances on critical issues that affect the constituency.

The challenge was issued on The Wake Up Call on Twin Island Media on Wednesday 13th September.

Antonio firmly believes that a debate is the ideal platform to showcase his commitment to the people of St. Mary’s South, offering transparency and accountability in his campaign promises.

By challenging his opponents to a debate, he hopes to foster an informed electorate that can make an educated decision on the upcoming by-election.

The DNA candidate for St. Mary’s South Andrew is eagerly awaiting a response from Kelvin “Shugy” Simon and Dwyane George, as he believes that a public debate will benefit the constituents, providing them with the insight they deserve before casting their votes.