Virgin returns for Antigua Sailing Week

Organizers of Antigua Sailing Week are delighted to announce a renewed partnership with Virgin Atlantic as the Official Transatlantic Airline of the 2024 event. The partnership extends the long-term association with the premier airline to 6-years.



Virgin Atlantic currently features a weekly flight into and out of Antigua from London’s Heathrow Airport. In April 2024 the schedule will be increased to 3 times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This itinerary offers perfectly timed flights for participants who may want a day or two of preparations on the island before the start of racing. Spectators with flexible travel schedules can plan to arrive right in time for Reggae in The Park, the Tuesday night entertainment highlight of the week-long celebration.



Hannah Swift, Caribbean Commercial Manager, Virgin Atlantic said, “We are once again thrilled to partner with Antigua Sailing Week to offer special rates for the crew, family and friends of the week. It’s such a pleasure to be able to support an event that highlights all the beauty of Antigua and Barbuda to so many”.



As part of this partnership ASW participants, families and spectators can receive special fares from the United Kingdom to the event, including:

Discounted flights to/from Antigua via London Heathrow

Group rates for bookings of 10 adults or more

Flexible tickets should things change

Dedicated support from our team in the Caribbean

To take advantage of these special rates listed above, interested parties must email [email protected] with their needs.

“We are proud to further solidify our partnership with Virgin Atlantic, providing quality airlift to Antigua & Barbuda and the Caribbean region,“ remarked ASW President Alison Sly-Adams.

“Through this relationship, ASW will be able to ensure that the international officials, essential to the event arrive on time, ready to officiate. And with entries to the 2024 regatta now open, it’s a good time for participants to start confirming any required travel and securing seats with Virgin Atlantic at the best rates.”