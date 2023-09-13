Grassroots Cricket Academy Finishes Third at Bermuda Premier League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Antigua Grassroots Cricket Academy finished third in the Bermuda Cricket Board’s (BCB) Bermuda Premier League following a six-wicket triumph over the Bermuda Select XI on Sunday at the National Sports Centre in White Hill Field, Bermuda.

Captain Kadeem Henry‘s leadership was crucial for the Antiguans as he made a top score of 34, while claiming four wickets to lead from the front.

Chasing 164 for victory after Grassroots had posted 163 for four, Bermuda’s Select XI were dismissed for 100 in 19.3 overs. The hosts were 82 for six before completely capitulating with their remaining batters dismissed in five overs for a total of 14 runs.

Taking four for 15, Henry inflicted the most damage with the ball, assisted by off spinner Paul Miller, who took three for eight, while Uri Smith took two wickets without conceding a run.

Despite the spectacular collapse of the local team, Treadwell Gibbons Jr and JD Albertze added 78 for the first wicket to lay the foundation for the chase.

With five fours and a six, Albertze led the way with 50 from 51 balls, while Gibbons smashed 29 off 29 balls.

With a superb one-handed return catch, Henry removed Gibbons in the twelfth over.

After Albertze was run out, Henry trapped all-rounder Allan Douglas Jr. (10), leg-before, in the space of eight balls. There were no other Bermuda batsmen in double figures besides Douglas.

Earlier, the Antigua Grassroots Academy’s top order provided solid support at the crease.

After 62 runs for the first wicket, Henry and wicketkeeper Michael Dover (27) added another 20 runs with top scorer Smith (39) before the former was dismissed in the twelfth over.

Before the overs expired, Larry Audain (28) and Amahl Nathaniel (16 not out) also contributed with the bat.

Douglas (2/31) and Jermal Proctor (1/27) both bowled well for the Bermuda Select XI.