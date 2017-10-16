Disasters outside of Antigua will impact negatively on local consumption

October 16, 2017
New Story

(Source: waste360.com)

Minister of Agriculture Arthur Nibbs says the scarce supply of food caused by the passage of two concurrent hurricanes in the Caribbean is anticipated to impact negatively on the country.

Nibbs says while Antigua may not have been directly hit by these storms, the state of food security in the country will suffer.

Nibbs also addressed the issue of migration and how it affects a country’s ability to produce food.

Meanwhile, the agriculture minister says he is disappointed with Barbudans who, according to him, have not displayed any willingness to go back home to rebuild after the storm.

The Barbuda representative says phase two of the rebuilding process cannot begin without them.
