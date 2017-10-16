Motorists urged to be more careful on the roadways

Head of the Traffic Light Department, Gregson Nathan is asking motorists to be cautious while driving on certain roads.

The department, along with the assistance of the police, has continued placing traffic lights in a ‘state of flash’.

When a traffic light is in a state of flash it flickers red or yellow. Nathan tells us why that strategy is being used.

Nathan says because they do not have the capacity to put the systems in the state of flash automatically, someone has to go out in the early mornings to manually change the lights.

The traffic lights are put in a state of flash every weekday morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. during rush hour.

These lights include the ones at Lower Dickenson Bay Street, Upper Dickenson Bay Street, Cross & Bishopsgate Streets, Independence Drive, Independence Drive and Queen Elizabeth Highway, Golden Grove, and Joseph Lane and Valley Road (King George).

Meanwhile, the department is working to replace the lights on All Saints Road near Robinson’s gas station.

A similar light will also be placed at the Dickenson Bay Street