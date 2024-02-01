Devil’s Bridge set for new safety measures by Easter

- Advertisement -

November death of mother and child ruled accidental

By Robert A Emmanuel

Prompted by two incidents last year, which saw three people lose their lives at Devil’s Bridge, officials are moving swiftly ahead to install several safety measures to prevent further accidents.

In April 2023, 68-year-old Canadian, Karl Gallas, drowned after allegedly slipping off the rocks into the water at the popular tourist spot, while 37-year-old Mohini Misra and her five-year-old son, Shray Misra, perished in November following a family visit to the site to see the sunrise.

Yesterday, Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney revealed to Observer that all available evidence, including an eyewitness account, supported a finding that the deaths of Misra and Shray were the result of an accident.

Father and husband, Satwik Misra, who was with his wife and son at the time, was unable to save them after they both fell into the water after being struck by a wave.

The young boy reportedly slipped as a wave slammed against the rocks, and he instinctively reached out to his mother, causing both to fall into the rough seas.

Observer has learned that the family has since taken the bodies of the deceased back to India for a funeral.

Meanwhile, Observer also contacted the project manager for the Devil’s Bridge safety effort, Burtfield Smithen, who said that the team will be working to ensure the new measures are in place ahead of the popular annual Easter kite-flying festival.

One of the initiatives to be introduced is the erection of barriers with stainless steel cables alongside the edge of the bridge.

He added that five life rings have also been purchased, attached to 100ft of rope which will be installed alongside the bridge.

These will allow persons to deploy them in the event that someone falls into the dangerous waters.

Additionally, a security guard is expected to be employed on-site to log how many persons are visiting the area daily, as well as to record other pertinent information, such as vehicle number plates in case of an emergency.

An information person will also be employed to guide tourists.

Meanwhile, persons have complained about the bathrooms at Devil’s Bridge, which have been out of order.

Smithen said the team has already replaced the pumps in the bathroom stalls at the site, adding that a rise in tourist visits had caused the old pumps to burn out.