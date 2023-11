- Advertisement -

The Development Control Authority wishes to remind the public that its offices are located on Friars Hill Road in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Renewal Building.

Opening hours are between 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on Mondays – Thursdays and 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on Fridays.

Should you have any queries, please contact us at (268) 468-5500 or (268) 468-5510.