OECS regional integration unit wants to strength relationship with local media

By Samuel Peters

Members of the country’s media fraternity turned out for a media integration breakfast organised by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) at Cortsland Hotel on Tuesday.

The body is aiming to communicate its operations in a transparent fashion by forming a relationship with the various media groups amid its Regional Integration through Growth Harmonisation and Technology (RIGHT) programme funded by the European Union.

The visionary initiative has been unfolding, weaving a tapestry of unity and progress across its member states. The story began with the commitment to fostering free movement, sustainable development, and international competitiveness among the islands of the sub-region.

The first key speaker Samantha Charles, who is the Senior Legislative Officer of the RIGHT programme, spoke about the benefits to be derived from the free movement of people and goods, ensuring security without stifling the flow of trade and tourism.

At the heart of this regional endeavour, the goal is to build bridges that transcend borders, enabling citizens to move freely within the OECS member states. This vision is not merely about crossing borders but about creating a sense of shared identity and fostering a spirit of cooperation.

The islands, once divided by invisible barriers, are now witnessing people freely moving from one member state to another. Students are pursuing educational opportunities across borders, professionals are finding new avenues for collaboration, and families are united in the spirit of regional togetherness.

Clarence Henry, the programme’s Senior Technical Officer, spoke at length about how essential the role of the border management system is in the free movement initiative to ensure that the process is done seamlessly.

He stated that at the heart of this transformative journey is the integration of technology. The member states have invested in innovation, embracing digital solutions that streamlined processes and facilitated seamless communication.

Sustainable development has also emerged as a guiding principle, a commitment to balance progress with the environment in mind. The member states, having recognised the fragility of their ecosystems, have embarked on a journey to embrace green technologies and sustainable practices. Together, they have nurtured their natural resources, preserving the beauty of their islands for generations to come.

With the islands having no choice but to embrace international competitiveness, they have aimed to collectively position themselves on the global stage as a force to be reckoned with. Thus, synergies have been created through regional integration allowing member states to pool resources, share expertise, and negotiate as a unified bloc in international forums. Together, they aim to become a model of resilience, innovation, and cooperation.