Meet Shannoy Roberts, the accomplished Guest Relations Manager at Carlisle Bay Resort

- Advertisement -

Shannoy Roberts embarked on his journey in hospitality as a bellhop, and today, he proudly serves as the Guest Relations Manager at the luxurious Carlisle Bay Resort.

Reflecting on his impressive career growth, Shannoy is not only grateful for the experiences that shaped him but also eagerly anticipates the promising opportunities ahead within the dynamic hospitality sector.

With a career spanning over two decades, Shannoy attributes his success to his unwavering drive and dedication to every task entrusted to him. His overarching goal is consistently to surpass the expectations of both guests and resort management, delivering an unparalleled level of customer service.

Hospitality was not Shannoy’s initial career choice when he began as a bellhop at the Jolly Beach Resort and Spa. However, his diligent work ethic quickly earned recognition, leading him to assume roles such as Guest Assistant, Senior Guest Assistant/Front Office Supervisor, Night Auditor, and Night Manager over the course of his illustrious career.

Today, he proudly holds the position of Guest Relations Manager at Carlisle Bay, where he has dedicated eighteen years refining his craft at the property.

Shannoy’s exceptional contributions have garnered well-deserved recognition, exemplified by his nominations at the ABHTA Tourism Gala Awards in categories such as Rising Star, Young Hotelier, and Supervisor of the Year.

Within the illustrious setting of Carlisle Bay, Shannoy has consistently earned accolades, notably securing the title of Supervisor of the Year and, more recently, achieving the esteemed recognition of Manager of the Quarter in 2021.

Adding to his impressive journey, in October 2019, Shannoy was personally selected by the Executive Committee of Carlisle Bay to embark on a transformative experience in Ireland.

Over two months, he underwent comprehensive training and collaborated with the team at the esteemed Lough Eske Castle. This invaluable opportunity not only proved to be enriching but also inspired Shannoy to apply the acquired knowledge and skills to enhance operations at Carlisle Bay.

As Shannoy looks ahead in the industry, he is excited about the myriad of learning opportunities that will further fuel his professional growth. He attributes his success to the robust support from his dedicated team members and the diligent management team at Carlisle Bay, all of whom contribute tirelessly to the success of every team member.