Despite minor hiccups, successful Caribe Wave exercise highlights tsunami readiness in A&B

By Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

This year’s annual Caribe Wave exercise, organised by the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) has been described as successful.

The drill aimed at educating and tracking local schools and businesses on their readiness for tsunamis and other coastal hazards.

Observer media followed the Antigua Girls High School from their compound to the St John’s Cathedral where they practiced taking shelter.

Joining them were two primary schools, and some members of the Board of Education.

The principal of the AGHS, Theoline Croft, voiced her approval, “The girls did very well. The girls made it into the churchyard in 3.5 minutes, and I think that’s remarkable…”

She also expressed some concerns, “However there were a few challenges in that the vehicles did not stop for them to cross.”

Croft continued, “Even though there was a teacher, the vehicles did not stop.”

Samista Ellis, the deputy principal shared her view by suggesting, “I think we did even better than last year. But we didn’t hear the alarm at all.”

“So, we actually took the initiative and started the drill to ensure that everyone was in place,” she said.

The Board of Education’s project manager responsible for natural disasters, Mervin Browne, spoke of his staff’s involvement, “I think my staff members were quite excited for the drill.”

He went on, “They actually took off very fast. Some even started to run.”

“I admired the fact there was no traffic direction in the streets but people were still able to maneuver,” he said.

Sargeant Dwight Mathew of the Antigua Barbuda coast guard, who followed the Better Chance primary school stated, “I was shocked when they told us we took 12 minutes to get in because Better Chance is a good distance from here and they’re kids.”

He continued, “You know kids are very energetic, so the fact that they got here on time, and in an orderly fashion, is quite commendable.”

In closing, Diana Hector, a corporal of police, told Observer, “The Board of Education really supported the whole initiative today, and I commend them for that.”