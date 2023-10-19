Demolition of fire-ravaged AYC Marina complex to be finished by weekend

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

Demolition of the fire-ravaged Antigua Yacht Club (AYC) Marina complex is set to be completed by this weekend, according to Managing Director Shaun Falcone.

The landmark wooden building which housed nine businesses was destroyed by a fire during the passing of Tropical Storm Philippe on October 2.

The structure was a focal point of the English Harbour community and its loss left local residents devastated and scores of people out of work.

“We should be finished this weekend; we’re definitely going as quickly as possible in time for the potential storm. We want to make sure everything is cleared off for that,” Falcone told Observer yesterday, as Tropical Storm Tammy headed towards the Leeward Islands.

Demolition of the complex began on October 10, after the charred contents had been removed.

Once that is completed, the platform on which the building stood will be inspected for safety purposes before the temporary structure is placed onto it, Falcone said.

The structure that will serve as the temporary AYC Marina complex will consist of prefabricated containers, following approval from the Development Control Authority and the National Parks Authority.

“We’ve been speaking with a company out of Canada that builds prefabricated containers and [the containers] come fully fitted out with kitchens, bars, lounges – you name it, they have it,” the managing director said.

The temporary structure is set to be in place by January, Falcone said.

In addition to two of the marina’s offices, several businesses suffered devastating effects when flames engulfed the complex. They included Skullduggery’s Cafe, the Antigua Yacht Club Gym, Turtles Surf, Axxess Marine, the Sea Breeze Café, Dockside Liquors and Supermarket, Cloggy’s restaurant, Ari’s Fish Shop, and BWA Yachting Ltd.

According to Falcone, all businesses have expressed their desire to return to the marina. All of them, with the exception of Dockside Liquors and Supermarket which will return when the permanent structure is constructed, will do so when the temporary structure is put in place.

Last week, long-running eatery Cloggy’s announced it was to move across the water to the Catamaran Club Marina. A post on its official Facebook page said the restaurant hoped to reopen by the end of November. Whether the relocation is permanent has not been confirmed.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are still ongoing by the Fire Department.