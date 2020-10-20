Deadline for submitting review requests for CXC exams extended, fees cut in half

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Parents now have additional time to submit requests for review or to query grades from the 2020 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams.

This was announced by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the CXC, Dr Wayne Wesley, in a press conference on Sunday.

“We have taken on board the recommendations made by the panel and would have made for immediate implementation certain adjustment to what we would have communicated to date,” he said, revealing that the deadline has moved from from October 23 to November 6.

Wesley also stated that the fees associated with making said queries will be cut in half.

“Secondly, we will reduce the fees associated with the request for a review by 50 per cent. So now, the request for a review will be US $15 and those persons who would have already paid for their review, the difference will be refunded,” Wesley declared.

But if the re-marked script produces a better grade, the fee will be waived, he added.

He said: “…If the resulting grade remains the same, the candidate will be advised, and if the resulting grade is increased, the candidate will be advised as well as a full refund of the review fee.”

The registrar, however, disclosed that the policy wherein a review can result in a reduced grade will be discontinued for this session.

CXC and education ministers were to meet yesterday to discuss findings of the Independent Review Team.

Chairman of the CXC, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, convened an Independent Review Team earlier this month.

It was given a mandate to review the modified approach for the administration of the July/August 2020 CSEC and CAPE examinations; the moderation process applied to the School-Based Assessment (SBA) for the July/August 2020 CSEC and CAPE examinations, and the grading process for the July/August 2020 CSEC and CAPE examinations, among other related matters.