Man assaults sister for $50, fined $200

By Latrishka Thomas

A 24-year-old resident of Bathlodge has been ordered to pay $200 for assaulting his sister.

Denny Warner pleaded guilty to being armed with an offensive weapon and assaulting his sister when he appeared in the St John’s Magistrates’ court yesterday.

The offence occurred on October 15 when the man went into the complainant’s room and demanded $50 from her.

After the woman refused to give him the money, the defendant left and returned with a cutlass. He again made the request, but in a more aggressive manner.

Anticipating harm to her person, the complainant ran out of the room and reported the matter to the police.

When he was questioned by the police, the man said: “I was just joking with my sister. It’s nothing serious”.

Then, in court yesterday, Warner told Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh that he “had no intention of hurting her. I have learned my lesson; do not make those kind of jokes.

“This is my first offence and it won’t happen again,” he stated.

Chief Magistrate Walsh then reprimanded him for having a weapon, but fined him for the assault.

Warner has one month to pay the fine.