Dashboard Update for November 25th 2020

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) has revealed no new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Tuesday 24th November 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Tuesday 24th November 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, twenty-three samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from forty to fifty-three.

All twenty-three samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at one hundred and forty (140) with seven (7) active cases.

Meanwhile, twenty-eight samples were sent to CARPHA earlier today.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.