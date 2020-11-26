Smith Fined 50k for Gun, Ammo & Drugs

Spread the love













Tyree Smith of Browne’s Avenue, who was jointly charged along with Elijah Ofari Lewis and Mathew Ricordo Edwards of Cashew Hill for Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and illegal drugs appeared in St.Johns Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Smith pleaded guilty to all the charges and was convicted and fined $30,000 for Possession of Cannabis with intent to transfer, and $10,000 each for Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition respectively.

He is given up to six months to pay the fines, in default he will serve one year at Her Majesty’s Prison.

The charges against Lewis and Edwards were withdrawn before the Court.

Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh presided on the matter