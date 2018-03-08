Darkwood Seawall to be reconstructed

A collapsed section of the wall that protects the road at Darkwood.

A part of the wall separating the Darkwood beach from the road, near the Tamarind Hills Development, has collapsed and is soon to be under construction. The wall collapsed Tuesday night.

Public relations officer (PRO) within the Ministry of Works and Housing, Shawn Thomas said that this is as a result of recent storm surges.

“We can’t just go or we should not just go and replace the displacement. What must happen is our engineers will first conduct an assessment and based on that, will determine how far we go and what we do in addressing the situation,” said Thomas.

The PRO told OBSERVER media that assessment of the damage has started, adding that this stretch of road is a part of the second road rehabilitation project of the Project Implementation Management Unit (PIMU).

