Daggers and Rebels win as Division 2 basketball league race heats up

By Neto Baptiste

There were wins for Old Road Daggers and Rebels in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 league on Wednesday as teams continue to battle for top positions heading into the playoffs.

Daggers secured a 20-point triumph (68-48) over Gray’s Green Phoenix as they move to 17 points from 12 matches and sixth on the 13-team standings. The Old Road men led the contest throughout, dominating all four quarters with scores of 15-9, 19-8, 16-14 and 18-17.

Kelvin “Shugy” Simon led the scoring for Daggers with 17 points while grabbing 18 rebounds. He was assisted by Jesus Lopez who sank 13 points and pulled seven rebounds. Tyreke Lewis led off the bench with 18 points and seven rebounds. Dimetre Leitch contributed with 12 points and 17 rounds in the losing effort as Phoenix remains on 12 points after 12 showings.

Meanwhile, Rebels made light work of Pointville Ballers to win by a 73-69 margin. Ballers dominated the first and second quarters 20-16 and 26-6 before Ballers rebounded to take the third and fourth quarters 24-11 and 27-12.

Kareem Blair was the top scorer for Rebels with 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench while there were contributions of 13 and 12 points from Ryan Noel and Zuri Nesbitt respectively. Both players also collected six rebounds each.

In a losing effort, Kebo Orford picked up 19 points and snatched 10 rebounds. Skyy Nedd chipped in with 18 points and seven rebounds while Connell Nedd had 17 points and seven rebounds.