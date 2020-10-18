CXC review board’s findings due today

Spread the love













The independent review team convened by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) to scrutinise this year’s examinations will present their findings today.

In a press statement, CXC said the team, assembled by the chairman of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, have completed their report on the review of the modified approach for the administration of this year’s CSEC and CAPE examinations.

The team also assessed the moderation process applied to the School-Based Assessment (SBA), the grading process for the examinations and other related matters.

The findings will be presented at a virtual media conference being held by the chairman today.

Hundreds of students have decried what they deem unacceptable results in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).

They have raised concerns about anomalies with some grades issued by CXC last month.