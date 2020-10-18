Browne lashes out at licensing board

Spread the love













Prime Minister Gaston Browne has harshly criticised the board responsible for issuing a licence to establish a stem cell medical centre in Antigua.

Browne claimed the board is taking too long to deal with the issue.

“Technocrats have been so bureaucratic and so slow. I don’t know why some people believe they have to be slow in delivering this service,” Browne said.

“You are paying them and they’re moving like snails, at their own pace and we have to challenge that type of behaviour within the system.

“With all the heavy lifting we are doing as a Cabinet trying to advance the country, then we have these laggards just wasting time without rhyme or reason; it has to stop. You know I call a spade a spade. I ain’t looking for no job,” Browne added.

He also spoke about the importance of such a facility in Antigua. The PM said that stem cell research, along with medicinal cannabis and blockchain technology, will help boost the private sector’s offerings.