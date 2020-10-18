Pan Lab upgrade pledge welcomed

Spread the love













A longstanding pan builder has welcomed a promise from government to upgrade the Pan Lab in All Saints Road.

Festivals Minister Daryll Matthew told parliament last week that local pan builders have been doing magnificent work in deplorable conditions.

Vernon Henry, who has been building drums for more than 30 years, said he is elated by the news.

“We’ve been trying to get this done for many years now, upwards of 15 years. We have had promises in the past, lots of them. I’m hoping this time we will see action as promised by the minister,” Henry said.

“We need more rooms and bigger rooms. This building was built mainly for office purposes. We need the whole building upgraded, bathroom facilities, fix lighting, fix about four sound proof rooms for tuning,” he explained.

“We need working areas outside where we can separate the actual making of the pan from the spraying and cleaning, because at the moment everything is done in the same space,” Henry added.