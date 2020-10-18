DOMINICA: UWP election petitions are “an abuse of the process” – Skerrit

Spread the love













(DNO) – “We always maintained that Dominica conducted a free and fair election.”

This is what Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit told DBS Radio following the announcement on Wednesday of the judgment in an election petition court matter.

High Court judge, Raulston Glasgow, struck out all ten election petitions filed by the United Workers Party (UWP) challenging the results of the 2019 general elections in Dominica.

Justice Glasgow also awarded a cost of $5000 to the respondents.

The decision was handed down via Zoom on Wednesday.

“We always maintained that Dominica conducted a free and fair election,” he said. “These elections were recognized as being free and fair by the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Organization of the American States (OAS), by the CARICOM and also a mission out of Latin America.”

He continued, “The people of Dominica exercised their franchise with no fear whatsoever.”

The prime minister contended that the petitions that were submitted to the court by the United Workers Party (UWP) are really an abuse of the process.

“It is shameless; it is disgusting, all in an attempt to give their narrow base, the impression that there is an opportunity for the courts to decide elections in a country,” he stated.

Skerrit pointed out that the DLP got 60 percent of the popular vote, “it controls 80 percent of the parliament and everyone in the country who wanted to vote, voted without being hindered.