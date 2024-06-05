CXC backpedals on suspended subjects – and reveals new ones including game design

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced that it will continue to offer four subjects that were previously slated for suspension.

The decision came after a meeting with regional Ministers of Education, where concerns were raised about the potential impact on students and the region’s economic growth and sustainable development efforts.

The subjects that will continue to be offered are CSEC Agricultural Science (Double Award); CAPE Green Engineering; CSEC Industrial Technology (Mechanical Option); and CAPE Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technology.

The original proposal to suspend these subjects was based on several factors, including low student enrollment, lack of qualified teaching professionals, inadequate resources such as textbooks and learning materials, and outdated equipment in schools across the region.

CXC also noted that some universities and community colleges do not require these subjects for entry into related programmes, which may have contributed to the decline in interest among students.

However, after discussions with the Ministers of Education throughout the region, CXC has decided to continue offering these subjects.

The ministers expressed their commitment to working with CXC to build demand for these programmes and ensure their cost viability.

To address the challenges faced by schools in delivering these subjects, governments across the region have pledged to invest in education and provide the necessary resources, such as qualified teachers, updated facilities, and learning materials.

CXC and the governments will also collaborate on a collective marketing thrust to promote the priority subject areas in STEM education and climate-smart culture, aiming to increase student interest and enrollment.

CXC has also introduced a number of new generation subjects at the CAPE level to meet the region’s demand for technology and science programmes.

The new subjects include:

Agricultural Science

Entrepreneurship

Performing Arts

Physical Education and Sport

Tourism

Animation and Game Design

Logistics and Supply Chain Operations

Digital Media

Financial Services

Design and Technology

Biotechnology

According to CXC’s data, the subjects that were being considered for suspension had varying levels of student enrollment between 2017 and the present:

– CSEC Industrial Technology (Mechanical Option): Below 2,400 students across the region, with six territories having no registrations in the last five years.

– CSEC Agricultural Science (Double Award): 10-12% of the total enrollment compared to the single award, with eight territories registering no candidates for up to five years.

– CAPE Green Engineering: An average of 40 students for Unit 1 and Unit 2, with seven territories having no registrations over the period.

– CAPE Electrical and Electronic Technology: six territories with no registrations, and only one territory with 137 students.