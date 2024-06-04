Alleged Drug Smuggler appears in Court

- Advertisement -

A 30-year-old woman who was reportedly found with cocaine and cannabis at VC Bird International Airport last Thursday appeared in court this morning

Taji Tricia Bright of St George’s Street is charged with possession of cannabis and cocaine, possession of both with intent to transfer, drug trafficking, and being concerned in the supply of the two controlled drugs.

Narcotics officers were on duty at the airport, when they encountered Bright inside the departure lounge.

She was searched and found to have 1.25 pounds of cannabis and 42.5 grams of cocaine strapped to her body.

The cocaine is estimated to be worth almost 1500 EC dollars while the cannabis is valued at $3,500.

She appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel this morning and was granted bail in the sum of $8000 with a $3000 cash component.

She was also ordered to find two sureties, report to a police station everyday and avoid communication or contact with potential witnesses in her case.

A ban was also place at all ports of entry to prevent her from absconding.

Her next court appearance is set for June 17.