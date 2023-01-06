Customs fraud cases adjourned, prosecution to drop charges against one defendant in one matter

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Three high profile Customs fraud cases – which implicate some Customs officers and Customs brokers – were adjourned yesterday.

And in one of the matters, one of the defendants heard that the charges will be dropped against him at his next court hearing.

In the first case, Customs officer Joesine Christian and brokers Rowan Matthew and Foston George are jointly charged with conspiracy to defraud in relation to a 2017 incident.

Christian is also charged with cheating the public revenue and corruption in public office.

The two brokers are facing additional charges of obtaining money by false pretences and making a false declaration.

The crime in which the three reportedly gained a large sum of money is alleged to have taken place in November 2017 at the Deep Water Harbour.

That case was adjourned until January 10, to allow for defence attorneys to review statements which they were recently served.

Attorney Wendel Robinson represented George, Andrew O’Kola appeared for Matthew and Elizabeth Drakes-Laviscount for Christian. O’Kola was however not present yesterday.

Then in the second case, Customs officer Jeanette Browne is implicated along with George and Matthew.

They are all charged with conspiring to defraud and fraudulent conversion.

Additionally, Matthew and George were also charged with obtaining by false pretences and making a false declaration to Customs.

Yesterday, Robinson who represents both Browne and George in this matter indicated that he intends to file submissions to have the case dropped against the lone female defendant.

The prosecution also indicated that they will be throwing out the charges against George.

That will be officially done in time for their next hearing on February 21.

On that day, Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh will also hear a third alleged Customs scam, this time with only George and Matthew as the defendants.

They are facing more than 20 charges in relation to: cheating the public revenue, conspiracy to defraud, making a false declaration, disposing of proceeds of crime, fraudulent conversion and electronic forgery.

The offences were allegedly committed between January and August 2018.

In all of the matters, the defendants are believed to have obtained money by using duty-free concession codes from the government and pocketing money from their clients.