Man jailed for two thefts

By Latrishka Thomas

A man will be spending the next year and one month behind bars for stealing almost $4,000 worth of items.

Tony Fontaine admitted to two larceny charges yesterday when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh.

On August 13 2022, he stole a pack of Hanes T-shirts from a female vendor on Market Street.

Fontaine first went to the woman’s booth and purchased two pairs of boxer shorts but returned shortly after, stood close to the booth, grabbed the pack of shirts and left.

Then days later, on August 18, the defendant broke into a store on All Saints Road.

He stole thousands of dollars’ worth of items to include packs of braids, Puma slippers, 10 pairs of jeans, one pair of boxer shorts, seven t-shirts, five caps, a knife, a pendant, an iPhone and coins totalling $3,762.90.

The complainant had locked her store at around 6.30pm but found that her business place had been broken into when she returned the next morning.

Based on information given to the police, the defendant was picked up and a number of the items were found in a bag.

Fontaine was subsequently charged with larceny for the two incidents.

The defendant, upon admitting to the crimes in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court, was sentenced to spend a month in prison for the stolen shirts and a year for the other items.