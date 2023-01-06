Case adjourned against Villa man who allegedly attacked a man to get to his wife

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A Villa man has been told that his case will be brought before a High Court judge sometime after May this year.

Shajah Joyce who was initially charged with three counts of attempted murder is now accused of wounding with intent to murder Kadeem Smith.

It is alleged that in the wee hours of July 14 2022 Joyce broke into a house where his wife was staying at the time.

The defendant reportedly entered the house to look for her.

He is said to have accosted her, covered her mouth with his hand and told her to keep quiet, but she shouted for help instead.

The other two people in the house came to her rescue but a fight allegedly ensued, reportedly prompting the defendant to use a knife to injure one of the individuals.

Yesterday, Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh found that there was enough evidence to send the matter to the higher court.

Once the case is called there, Joyce will be arraigned, and if he denies the charge he will go on trial.

Joyce is represented by attorney Wendel Robinson.