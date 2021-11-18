25.2 C
St John's
Thursday, 18 November, 2021
The Big Stories

Cuban resident gives back by donating community bus stop

Bus stop on Fort Road donated by Carlos Diaz Miró (Photo by Makeida Antonio)

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

Members of the Fort Road community are the beneficiaries of a brand new bus shed, a generous donation made by a Cuban resident who said the gesture is to showcase his love for Antigua and Barbuda.

Carlos Miró, a carpenter by profession, told Observer that he has been living in the country with his family since 2014 and has learned a lot about the Antiguan and Barbudan culture since then.

“This beautiful island and its people gave me the opportunity to live and work. In these seven years, I have learned a lot about the life here and about respect. I felt a sense of duty with the people,” he said.

Miró explained that he received permission from the government and help from his fellow countrymen living in Antigua to erect the bus stop overnight.

He shared that women and children especially were happy to be able to use the bus stop for shelter.

“I got permission six months ago. I prepared the materials little by little and with the help of Cuban residents, we made it reality. It was a surprise for the locals.

“We worked on Friday [November 6] in the night until 10pm. In the morning, mothers and children felt secure and happy,” Miró told Observer media.

